King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 35,356 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.22% of Progyny worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Progyny by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 238.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $1,571,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

PGNY stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,421 shares of company stock worth $19,286,162 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

