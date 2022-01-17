KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

KEY opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

