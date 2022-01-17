KeyCorp Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.40.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

