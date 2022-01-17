Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

