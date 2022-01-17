KBC Group NV Sells 71,159 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $256.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.81. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

