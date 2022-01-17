KBC Group NV Sells 1,233 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $137.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

