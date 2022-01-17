KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 45,764 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.68.

DoorDash stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,617,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,144,214 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

