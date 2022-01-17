KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $155.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

