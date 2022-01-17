KBC Group NV Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 11.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Twilio by 13.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Twilio by 22.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Twilio by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $215.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,025,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

