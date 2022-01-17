KBC Group NV Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

