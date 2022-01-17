KBC Group NV Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.36 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.