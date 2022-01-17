KBC Group NV Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $170.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

