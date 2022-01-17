KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE SKX opened at $43.63 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.