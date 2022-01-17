KBC Group NV Acquires 6,867 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,532,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $79.57 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

