Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. 8,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,540. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $14.89.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

