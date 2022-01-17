Kairous Acquisition Corp Ltd’s (NASDAQ:KACLU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 24th

Kairous Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KACLU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Kairous Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kairous Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KACLU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Kairous Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.