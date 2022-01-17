JustInvest LLC Sells 259 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,380. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $124.31 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $225.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

