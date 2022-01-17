JustInvest LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,386,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,187 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,443,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.