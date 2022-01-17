JustInvest LLC Lowers Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

JustInvest LLC cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

SSNC stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

