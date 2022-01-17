JustInvest LLC Invests $237,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 187.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 286,576 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $6,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

