JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $41,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDY. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.