Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to 7,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 6,527.00 to 6,285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,521.50.

GRUB opened at $10.88 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

