Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives GBX 8,973.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,771.50 ($119.06).

A number of analysts have recently commented on JET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.60) to GBX 6,285 ($85.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,910 ($120.94) to GBX 7,130 ($96.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

JET traded down GBX 78 ($1.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,989.50 ($54.15). The stock had a trading volume of 142,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,346. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 3,504 ($47.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,604 ($116.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,404.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,581.94. The company has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.60.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

