Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 84,681 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,681 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,765,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $71.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $71.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

