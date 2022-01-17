Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 30,440 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,440 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 22.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 110,187 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $73.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.