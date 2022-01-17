Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,653 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

