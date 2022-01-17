Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $159,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 3.30. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

