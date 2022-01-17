Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,911 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 330,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE BVN opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

