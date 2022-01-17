Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 174.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 94,577 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RWT opened at $12.75 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

