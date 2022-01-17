Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,190 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

