JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE JPM traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.89. 40,123,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

