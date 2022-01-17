JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE JPM traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.89. 40,123,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
