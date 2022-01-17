JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target to 2,600.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 2,800.00 to 2,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,063.00.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

