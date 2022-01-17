JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

