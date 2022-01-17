JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €19.00

ENI (NYSE:E) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. ENI has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 102,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ENI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.