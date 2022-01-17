JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €19.00

ENI (NYSE:E) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.
ENI stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. ENI has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 102,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ENI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
