JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.59 ($16.58).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.16 ($14.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ENI has a 1 year low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 1 year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

