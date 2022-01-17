JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.79 ($157.71).

SAP stock opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €122.77. The company has a market cap of $142.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. SAP has a twelve month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

