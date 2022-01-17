Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JBFCY traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $17.22. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

