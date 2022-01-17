John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZTLF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,368. John Menzies has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

About John Menzies

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

