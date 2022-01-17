JOE Hits Market Cap of $233.95 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $233.95 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.72 or 0.07594222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.01 or 1.00296926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007769 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 156,172,686 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.

