Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

JEN has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.86 ($40.75).

JEN stock traded down €0.60 ($0.68) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €33.52 ($38.09). 64,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a fifty-two week high of €37.76 ($42.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

