Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $19.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $17.21 EPS.

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $112.19 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

