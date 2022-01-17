Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,465,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,310 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $60,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 746,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,831,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

