Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.98).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

