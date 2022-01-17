Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $132.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.75. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

