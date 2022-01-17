Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of J opened at $132.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.75. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55.
In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.
About Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
