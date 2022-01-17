J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $202.07 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

