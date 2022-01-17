ITM Power’s (ITM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.38) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.14) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.47).

LON ITM opened at GBX 344.80 ($4.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 307.06 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.83). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.06. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

