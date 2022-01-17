iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

