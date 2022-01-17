iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,796 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

