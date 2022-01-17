iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ XT opened at $62.86 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000.

