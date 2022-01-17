iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ XT opened at $62.86 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.45.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.