iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 138,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.58 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.